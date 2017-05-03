BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
May 3 INNOFACTOR PLC
* Q1 NET SALES EUR 17.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 14.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 EBITDA EUR 1.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
* FUTURE OUTLOOK FOR 2017 REMAINS SAME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes