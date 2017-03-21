March 21 Innofactor Plc:

* Innofactor is selected as the provider of it specialist services for TVR

* Framework agreement will remain valid until further notice, but for 24 months at minimum.

* Comparison price (excluding VAT) of procurement for contract period is 959,550 euro ($1.04 million) Source text for Eikon:

