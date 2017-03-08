March 8 Innofactor Plc:

* Will pay the 2016 adjustment payment of Cinteros deal partly with new company shares

* 2016 adjustment price is about 4.6 million euros ($4.85 million)of which about 55,000 euros will be paid in cash and about 4.5 million euros in company shares

* Decided on a directed share issue of new shares in connection with 2016 adjustment payment of deal

* Will issue 3,286,848 new shares Source text for Eikon:

