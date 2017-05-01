BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Innophos Holdings Inc:
* Innophos Holdings Inc - sales comparables in q2 are expected to improve sequentially, but still be down approximately 5% year-over-year
* Innophos Holdings, Inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.59
* Q1 earnings per share $0.55
* Q1 sales $166 million versus I/B/E/S view $167.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Innophos holdings inc - anticipates that tax rate will return to more normalized level of approximately 33% beginning in Q2
* Innophos holdings inc - on a full year basis, overall market conditions and competitive landscape for 2017 are expected to be similar to 2016
* Innophos holdings inc sees volume headwinds are expected to remain through balance of year, pruning effects are expected to improve in second half of year
* Innophos holdings inc - continues to expect full year revenues to be down by 4% compared with 2016
* Innophos holdings inc - full year earnings are expected to be broadly in line with 2016
* Innophos holdings sees earnings in q2 impacted by remainder of consulting fees for implementation of phase 2 of "operational excellence initiatives"
* Innophos holdings sees phase 2 operational excellence fees incurred in first half of year offset by phase 2 savings;$5 million to take effect in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.