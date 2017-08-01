FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 hours ago
BRIEF-Innophos to acquire Novel Ingredients to create a nearly $0.5 bln food, health and nutrition platform
#RBIPolicyReview
#Apple
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Apple doubles down on China as rivals pull ahead
Technology
Apple doubles down on China as rivals pull ahead
Trump 'weighed in' on son's Russia attorney statement
U.S.
Trump 'weighed in' on son's Russia attorney statement
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 1, 2017 / 11:39 AM / 20 hours ago

BRIEF-Innophos to acquire Novel Ingredients to create a nearly $0.5 bln food, health and nutrition platform

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Innophos Holdings Inc

* Innophos to acquire novel ingredients to create a nearly $0.5 billion food, health and nutrition platform

* Says ‍total purchase price of $125 million (enterprise value), payable in cash​

* Innophos Holdings Inc - ‍acquisition is expected to be accretive to Innophos' earnings per share in first year following close of transaction​

* Says ‍will fund acquisition with borrowings under its existing credit facility​

* Innophos Holdings Inc says company anticipates cost and tax synergies of approximately $15 million from deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.