* eMagin files shelf registration statement to replace prior shelf
May 11 Innotech Corp:
* Says it will sell the hard disk drive (HDD) sales related business to Satori Electric Co Ltd
* Effective date July 1
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/4OLY6o
* GTT Communications Inc - deal for purchase price was $37.5 million