BRIEF-Fang qtrly non-GAAP fully diluted loss per ads $0.02
* Q1 revenue $109.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $120.5 million
May 11 Innova Gaming Group Inc
* Innova announces Q1 financial results
* Innova Gaming Group Inc - revenue of $5.7 million in Q1-2017, compared to $5.4 million in Q1-2016
* Adjusted EPS of $0.06 in q1-2017
* Qtrly basic and diluted earnings per share $0.03
* Innova Gaming Group - "engaged in several late stage discussions with both existing and new customers to drive LT-3 deployments over next 12 months"
* xG Technology's Vislink business receives orders valued at $250,000 from local television stations for high-performance digital microwave systems