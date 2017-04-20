Oil, banks trip up European shares
LONDON, May 26 European shares slid in thin trade on Friday as shares in energy firms and banks dropped, ending a lacklustre week relatively little changed.
April 20 Innovative Tech Pack Ltd
* Says signed deal with bisleri for supply of caps for water bottles for 5 yrs Source text - (bit.ly/2o6L3kB) Further company coverage:
* Chairman says has asked government to review gas prices Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)