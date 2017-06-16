CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-RBNZ plays down currency rise, weaker Q1 growth as it holds rates
* Policy to remain accommodative for "considerable period"-RBNZ
June 16 Innoven Partenaires S.A.:
* Innoven Partenaires S.A. reports a 9.5 percent stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc as of June 14 - SEC filing
* Innoven Partenaires S.A. had previously reported a 24.2 percent stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc as of Feb 19, 2015 Source text: (bit.ly/2s8CLJp) Further company coverage:
* Policy to remain accommodative for "considerable period"-RBNZ
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, June 22 The 34 largest U.S. banks have all cleared the first stage of an annual stress test, showing they would be able to maintain enough capital in an extreme recession to meet regulatory requirements, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.