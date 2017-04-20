Fosun, others eye Australia's Origin Energy gas assets worth $1.5 bln-sources
* Lattice sale would be top Australian oil, gas deal since 2015
April 20 Sarissa Capital Management Lp:
* Sarissa Capital Management Lp - "Innoviva suddenly informed us that they no longer agreed to the deal"
* Sarissa Capital Management Lp - "Innoviva apparently continued to solicit proxies without disclosing our agreed upon deal" Source text: (bit.ly/2pG7Zau)
* Lattice sale would be top Australian oil, gas deal since 2015
* Asure software acquires iSystems and Compass HRM; announces public offering of common stock