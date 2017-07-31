FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 hours ago
BRIEF-Innoviva proposes $175 mln offering of convertible senior notes
July 31, 2017 / 10:08 PM / 7 hours ago

BRIEF-Innoviva proposes $175 mln offering of convertible senior notes

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Innoviva Inc

* Innoviva announces proposed offering of $175 million of convertible senior notes

* Innoviva Inc - ‍intention to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $175 million of convertible senior notes due 2025​

* Innoviva Inc - ‍may also purchase shares of its common stock in privately negotiated transactions in connection with offering of notes​

* Innoviva-To use net proceeds of offering to redeem on next interest payment date of August 15, 2017 portion of principal outstanding under 2029 notes

* Innoviva Inc - notes are being offered in connection with company's previously stated plan to refinance its 9.0% fixed rate term notes due 2029 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

