April 27 Innoviva Inc-

* Innoviva reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.19

* Q1 earnings per share $0.16

* Innoviva Inc - total net revenue for q1 of 2017 was $40.5 million, compared with $24.2 million in q1 of 2016

* Royalties earned in q1 2017 of $43.7 million, up 60% from q1 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $47.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: