UPDATE 1-Mother of Uber CEO killed in California boating accident
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday
April 13 Innoviva Inc:
* Innoviva to undertake comprehensive review of its cost and executive compensation structures
* Says expect review to result in meaningful savings in our core operating costs that will benefit our financial performance
* Innoviva Inc- board expects to provide shareholders with detailed outcomes of review in Q3 of 2017
* Innoviva Inc says review will be conducted expeditiously and will be led by a special committee of independent directors
* Says as result of recent conversations with shareholders, board determined to undertake fresh, comprehensive review of all costs
* Innoviva Inc - urges shareholders to vote on white proxy card in favor of current board of directors
