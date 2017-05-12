BRIEF-CIBC announces senior executive changes
* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - jon hountalas has been named group head, commercial banking and wealth management, canada
May 12 Innovus Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Innovus Pharmaceuticals reports quarterly revenue for the first quarter 2017 of $2.2 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.02
* Q1 revenue $2.2 million versus $200,000
* Innovus Pharmaceuticals inc- cash balance totaled $2.4 million at march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Cenovus Energy Inc said on Tuesday Chief Executive Brian Ferguson will step down in October and the Canadian oil company also laid out plans to sell $4 billion to $5 billion in non-core assets by the end of the year.