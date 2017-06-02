June 2 Inogen Inc:

* Inogen secures additional facility to support direct-to-consumer sales growth

* Inogen Inc - announces expansion to Cleveland, Ohio facility - expected to be operational in 2nd half of 2017

* Inogen Inc - secured tax benefits from state and local governments of up to $1.9 million over next three years

* Inogen Inc - plans to continue operation in its existing facilities without material change