BRIEF-Bombardier wins 895 mln pounds rail and maintenance contract in the UK
* Signed contract with Firstgroup, MTR to supply, maintain 750 Bombardier Aventra vehicles, for operation on South Western Franchise in UK
May 10 Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp
* Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results and operational highlights
* Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp qtrly loss per share $0.40
* Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp qtrly research and development expenses were $7.1 million, compared to $7.6 million for quarter ended March 31, 2016
* Inotek Pharmaceuticals - communicated with U.S. FDA regarding matrx-1 results, FDA in agreement that trial did not meet its primary efficacy endpoint
* Inotek Pharmaceuticals - is evaluating potential for selective adenosine mimetics to address optic neuropathies and other degenerative retinal diseases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signed contract with Firstgroup, MTR to supply, maintain 750 Bombardier Aventra vehicles, for operation on South Western Franchise in UK
LONDON, June 20 Barclays and four former senior executives have been criminally charged in a high-profile UK investigation into undisclosed payments to Qatari investors during a 12 billion pound ($15.4 billion) emergency fund raising in 2008.