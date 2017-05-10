May 10 Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp

* Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results and operational highlights

* Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp qtrly loss per share $0.40

* Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp qtrly research and development expenses were $7.1 million, compared to $7.6 million for quarter ended March 31, 2016

* Inotek Pharmaceuticals - communicated with U.S. FDA regarding matrx-1 results, FDA in agreement that trial did not meet its primary efficacy endpoint

* Inotek Pharmaceuticals - is evaluating potential for selective adenosine mimetics to address optic neuropathies and other degenerative retinal diseases