BRIEF-Evolent Health announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
June 1 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Inovio announces clinical trial collaboration to evaluate a novel t-cell immunotherapy in combination with a PD-l1 checkpoint inhibitor
* Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc - clinical collaboration with Genentech, a member of Roche Group, for advanced bladder cancer
* Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc - multi-center open-label trial will be managed by Inovio, and Genentech will supply Atezolizumab
* Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc - trial is anticipated to start in 2017 and designed to evaluate safety, immune response and clinical efficacy
* Inovio Pharmaceuticals- majority of patients to be enrolled in trial to have previously received, failed to demonstrate meaningful response to checkpoint inhibitor alone Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.