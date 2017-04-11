BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 11 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Inovio Ebola vaccine demonstrates robust immune responses with favorable safety profile in expanded clinical trial
* Inovio Pharma - results across both stages of trial showed that 95 pct of evaluable subjects generated an Ebola-specific antibody immune response
* Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc - Inovio's Ebola vaccine was well-tolerated with a favorable safety profile compared to viral vector-based Ebola vaccines
* Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc - plan to meet with regulators this year regarding a path forward for licensure of Ebola product Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results