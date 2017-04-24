BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 24 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Inovio initiates phase 2 efficacy trial with VGX-3100 for HPV-related vulvar pre-cancers
* Plans to initiate a phase 3 study of VGX-3100 as a treatment for high grade cervical dysplasia in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results