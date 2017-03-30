BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Inovio pharma-co's academic, industry collaborators received multi-year $6.95 million grant from nih's national institute of allergy & infectious diseases
Inovio-Grant to develop single or combination therapy using co's pennvax-gp with goal of attaining long-term hiv remission in absence of antiviral drugs
Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018