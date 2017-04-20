April 20 Inpixon

* Inpixon - on April 19, co entered into exchange agreement with Hillair Capital Investments LP in connection with interest payment due on May 9, 2017

* Inpixon - agreement pursuant to co's 8% original issue discount senior secured convertible debenture in principal amount of $5.7 million held by note holder

* Inpixon - In relation with agreement, solely in respect of interest payment in amount of $343,267 due on May 9, under debenture co, note holder made certain changes