BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 17 Inpixon:
* Inpixon reports fourth quarter and 2016 financial results and provides corporate update
* Q4 non-gaap pro forma loss per share $2.13
* Q4 gaap loss per share $7.51
* Q4 revenue $14.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.