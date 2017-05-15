May 15 Inplay Oil Corp:
* Inplay Oil Corp. announces first quarter 2017 financial
and operating results
* Qtrly FFO per share C$0.10
* Inplay Oil - funds flow from operations of $0.10/share
for q1 of 2017
* Capital expenditures forecast for 2017 remain at
approximately $28 million
* Qtrly daily production volume total 3,859 boe/d versus
1,863 boe/d
* Inplay Oil - maintain 2017 annual average production
guidance of 4,000-4,200 boed , while exiting year at 4,300-4,500
boepd
* Estimated horizontal well costs for 2017 on a
developmental basis are expected to be in range of $4.0 - 5.0
million
* Inplay Oil Corp all figures in C$
