WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Inscape Corp-
* Inscape restructures to support growth
* Inscape Corp - Jim Stelter, president of West Elm workspace with Inscape business unit, will be retiring from company
* Inscape - glen snelling, vp of operations, will lead supply chain and operations support for both inscape and west elm workspace business units
* Inscape Corp - John Gols, executive vice president sales and distribution, will continue to lead company's sales and sales resource teams Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.