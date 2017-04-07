BRIEF-Global Daily Fantasy Sports says purchased Mondogoal Limited's operating assets
* Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. acquires Mondogoal, a leader in daily fantasy sports, renews agreement with operators Lottomatica & Sisal
April 7 Inscobee Inc :
* Says it lowered conversion price of 19th series bonds to 1,691 won/share from 1,841 won/share
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/fXpIld
* Changyou.com announces formation of independent special committee to review preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire the company