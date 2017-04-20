BRIEF-Fortuna shareholder to raise offer price in voluntary buyout -CTK
* Fortuna's majority shareholder Penta to raise offer price in voluntary buyout to CZK 118.04 on Monday -CTK news agency
April 20 Insea Intelligent Tech Inc
* Says it plans to acquire stakes in two technology firms for a combined 458.1 million yuan ($66.56 million) via cash, share issue
* Says board elects Huang Jingang as chairman
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pVP4Fd; bit.ly/2pH3L2k
($1 = 6.8824 Chinese yuan renminbi)
LAGOS, May 26 The Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON), the country's 'bad bank' set up following the banking crisis, is close to selling Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN) Ltd, a local car assembly joint venture, to Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, and two Nigerian states.