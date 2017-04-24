BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 24 Inseego Corp
* Provides update on cfius process and planned sale of MIFI business
* In connection with Co's proposed sale of Novatel Wireless, on April 24, 2017, parties voluntarily withdrew & re-filed joint voluntary notice
* If deal prohibited by U.S. government, Co to be compelled to pursue other strategic alternatives with respect to MIFI business
* Withdrawal of notice intended to provide time for parties,CFIUS to seek mitigation agreement that would enable CFIUS to approve deal
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results