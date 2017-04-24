April 24 Inseego Corp

* Provides update on cfius process and planned sale of MIFI business

* In connection with Co's proposed sale of Novatel Wireless, on April 24, 2017, parties voluntarily withdrew & re-filed joint voluntary notice

* If deal prohibited by U.S. government, Co to be compelled to pursue other strategic alternatives with respect to MIFI business

* Withdrawal of notice intended to provide time for parties,CFIUS to seek mitigation agreement that would enable CFIUS to approve deal