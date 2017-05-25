BRIEF-Karyopharm says top-line data from SADAL study expected in second half of 2018
* Karyopharm reports updated Phase 2b SADAL data for Selinexor in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma at the 2017 European Hematology Association Annual Meeting
May 25 Inseego Corp
* Inseego Corp updates on CFIUS process and sale of Novatel Wireless Inc
* In connection with proposed sale, parties informed by CFIUS that review period extended into investigation period which may last up to 45 days
* Believes CFIUS process will conclude on or prior to July 10, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Karyopharm reports updated Phase 2b SADAL data for Selinexor in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma at the 2017 European Hematology Association Annual Meeting
* Analysts say internet companies can adjust to new rules (Recasts, adds context, analyst comment, user comments)