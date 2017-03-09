March 9 Inseego Corp

* Inseego reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.05

* Q4 loss per share $0.50

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $52.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $60.5 million

* Net loss in Q4 of 2016 includes a $11.5 million impairment charge related to company's Enfora Hardware product line

* GIVEN pending divestiture of mifi mobile broadband business, company will not provide overall corporate guidance for q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: