March 31 Inseego Corp:

* Inseego Corp updates on CFIUS process and sale of Novatel Wireless, Inc.

* Inseego - on March 30, 2017, in connection with Inseego's proposed sale of Novatel Wireless Inc to Jade Ocean Global Limited, parties met with CFIUS

* Inseego Corp says Inseego believes CFIUS process will conclude on or prior to April 24, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: