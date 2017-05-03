BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
May 3 Insight Enterprises Inc:
* Insight Enterprises Inc reports record first quarter 2017 results and increases full year 2017 guidance
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.56
* Q1 earnings per share $0.38
* Q1 sales $1.48 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.37 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.03 to $3.13
* Insight enterprises inc - for full year 2017, company now expects its business to deliver sales growth of 15% to 18% compared to 2016
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.84, revenue view $6.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results