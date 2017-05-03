BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
May 3 Insignia Systems Inc
* Insignia Systems Inc - q1 net sales decreased 21.6% resulting in a net loss of $1.2 million
* Insignia Systems Inc - net sales decreased 21.6% to $4.8 million in q1 2017, from $6.1 million in q1 2016
* Insignia Systems Inc qtrly loss per share $0.10
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results