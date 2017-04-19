BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 19Inspec Inc
* Says 75,000 warrants were exercised into 75,000 new shares of the co, at 1,314 yen per share, on April 3
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/aG32RI
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes