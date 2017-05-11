May 11 Inspec Inc

* Says 90,000 units of its 8th series warrants were exercised to 90,000 shares of its common stock from May 1 to May 11

* Says exercise price at 947 yen per share on May 1 and 958 yen per share on May 11

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/YRio0d

