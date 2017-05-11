Apple tells court Qualcomm chip licenses are invalid
June 20 Apple Inc broadened a legal attack on Qualcomm Inc, arguing to a U.S. federal court that license agreements that secure the chip maker a cut of every iPhone manufactured were invalid.
May 11 Insperity Inc:
* Insperity Inc - on May 9, Peter Feld notified co that he had resigned from board of directors of company effective immediately
* Insperity-Feld resigned due to aggregate beneficial ownership of co's common stock by starboard value, certain affiliates being below minimum ownership threshold Source text :(bit.ly/2pAnIUw) Further company coverage:
June 20 Apple Inc broadened a legal attack on Qualcomm Inc, arguing to a U.S. federal court that license agreements that secure the chip maker a cut of every iPhone manufactured were invalid.
* Boeing - order is calc's first direct purchase from boeing, with a value of $5.8 billion at list prices