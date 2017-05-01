BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Insperity Inc
* Insperity announces first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.84
* Q1 earnings per share $1.69
* Q1 revenue rose 10 percent
* Says company also announced its updated guidance for 2017, including Q2 of 2017
* Insperity Inc sees Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.65 - $0.71
* Insperity Inc sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.30 - $4.44
* Qtrly revenues $882.7 million versus $802.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.82, revenue view $887.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
