June 2 InspireMD Inc:

* InspireMD announces appointment of Paul Stuka as chairman of the board

* Says sol barer resigned from the board

* Sol barer will serve as a special advisor to board

* InspireMD Inc - Stuka currently serves as managing member of Osiris Partners, LLC, an investment fund, since 2000

* InspireMD Inc - sol barer is stepping down from board due to conflicting professional commitments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: