May 9 Inspur International Ltd

* Unit entered into JV agreement with party A and party B

* Joint venture co will be formed in Jinan City, Shandong Province, PRC to mainly provide financial services to members of Inspur Group

* Registered capital of joint venture company amounts to RMB1 billion

* Party A is Inspur Group Limited and Party B is Inspur Software Co., Ltd