BRIEF-Tsinghuatongfang issues 2017 2nd tranche super short-term financing notes worth 1 bln yuan
* Says it issued 2017 2nd tranche super short-term financing notes worth 1 billion yuan with a term of 270 days and interest rate of 4.9 percent
May 9 Inspur International Ltd
* Unit entered into JV agreement with party A and party B
* Joint venture co will be formed in Jinan City, Shandong Province, PRC to mainly provide financial services to members of Inspur Group
* Registered capital of joint venture company amounts to RMB1 billion
* Party A is Inspur Group Limited and Party B is Inspur Software Co., Ltd
June 20 Tongding Interconnection Information Co Ltd :