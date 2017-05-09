BRIEF-Wedia launches capital increase of about 2.14 million euros
* LAUNCHES CAPITAL INCREASE WITH PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS OF ABOUT 2.14 MILLION EUR
May 9 Inspur Software Co Ltd
* Says it, indirect controlling shareholder and affiliate plan to set up finance company with registered capital of 1.0 billion yuan ($144.81 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qWZTrE
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9057 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it plans to sell 19 percent stake in a Shanghai-based software firm for 34.2 million yuan