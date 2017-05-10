BRIEF-CoAssets says unit secured capital market service licence in Singapore
* Coassets secures capital market service licence in Singapore
May 10 VARDIA INSURANCE GROUP ASA:
* Q1 PREMIUMS EARNED FOR OWN ACCOUNT WAS NOK 37.0 MILLION (NOK 51.2 MILLION)
* Q1 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS WAS NOK 21.6 MILLION (LOSS OF NOK 53.0 MILLION), NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY NON-RECURRING EXPENSES OF NOK 6.5 MILLION
* FORECASTS SOLVENCY RATIO TO STAY ABOVE 200% THROUGH 2017.
DUBAI, June 20 Saudi Arabia's stock market continued rising early on Tuesday before a decision by index compiler MSCI on whether to consider Riyadh for a possible upgrade to emerging market status. Most of the rest of the Gulf was sluggish.