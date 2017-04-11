BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 11 Instagram:
* Instagram says launching new Direct to make it easy to turn conversations into a visual conversation with photos and videos
* Instagram says since last update in November 2016, number of people using Direct has grown from 300 million to 375 million - Blog
* Instagram says texts and reshares will now appear in the same thread with disappearing photos and videos
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results