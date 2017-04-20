April 20 Insteel Industries Inc:

* Insteel Industries reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.39

* Q2 sales fell 5.8 percent to $101.2 million

* Insteel Industries -for second half of fiscal 2017, expect increasing shipments driven by continued growth in construction sector

* Insteel Industries Inc - capital outlays for fiscal 2017 are expected to total up to $25.0 million largely related to expansion of Houston, Texas

* Insteel Industries Inc - expect higher operating volumes coupled with targeted process improvements will translate into lower manufacturing costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: