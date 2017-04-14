BRIEF-Banco Macro S.A. announces primary follow-on offering
* Banco macro s.a. Announces primary follow-on offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 14 Energy Transfer Partners Lp
* Institutional shareholder services recommends energy transfer partners, L.P. Unitholders vote for merger with sunoco logistics partners L.P. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Banco macro s.a. Announces primary follow-on offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TG Therapeutics inc files for potential mixed shelf offering of up to $300 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2rq7sLa) Further company coverage: