BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Instructure Inc:
* Instructure reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Sees fy 2017 revenue about $150.7 million to $152.2 million
* Sees Q2 2017 non-gaap loss per share $0.34 to $0.36
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue about $36.8 million to $37.4 million
* Qtrly GAAP loss per share $0.44
* Qtrly non-GAAP loss per share $0.33
* Qtrly revenue $33.98 million versus $23.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.37, revenue view $32.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 non-GAAP net loss per share of $1.29 to $1.26 per common share
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-1.31, revenue view $150.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.38, revenue view $35.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.