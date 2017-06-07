BRIEF-No job layoffs happening at India's Infosys - CEO Sikka
* CEO Sikka says the 10,000 Infosys plans to hire in the United States will not come at the cost of Indian jobs
June 7 Instylla Inc:
* Instylla Inc files to say it has raised $8 million in equity financing - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2r1x1Cd)
* Chairman says there would be net additions in hiring in future, although at a slower pace