May 8 Insulet Corp

* Insulet reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.17

* Q1 revenue $101.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $97.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 18 percent

* Insulet Corp says insulet raises mid-point of full year 2017 revenue guidance

* Insulet Corp says for year ending December 31, 2017, raising mid-point of its revenue guidance and is now expecting a range of $425 to $440 million

* Insulet Corp says for quarter ending June 30, 2017, company is introducing revenue guidance in range of $104 to $108 million

* FY2017 revenue view $432.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $104.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: