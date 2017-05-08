BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA
May 8 Insulet Corp
* Insulet reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 revenue $101.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $97.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 18 percent
* Insulet Corp says insulet raises mid-point of full year 2017 revenue guidance
* Insulet Corp says for year ending December 31, 2017, raising mid-point of its revenue guidance and is now expecting a range of $425 to $440 million
* Insulet Corp says for quarter ending June 30, 2017, company is introducing revenue guidance in range of $104 to $108 million
* FY2017 revenue view $432.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $104.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.