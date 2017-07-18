FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Insurance Australia announces creation of single Australian division
July 18, 2017 / 10:55 PM / 7 hours ago

BRIEF-Insurance Australia announces creation of single Australian division

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Insurance Australia Group Ltd

* announces creation of single Australian division with Mark Milliner, currently IAG chief operating officer

* Australia division will simplify operating model by bringing together former australian consumer, australian business, operations and satellite divisions

* continues to expect optimisation program to reduce gross operating costs by annual run rate of at least 10%, or $250 million pre-tax, by end of FY19

* chief executive of australian consumer division, Anthony Justice, has decided to leave IAG.

* Mark Milliner to lead the division as CEO with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

