April 27 Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc
* Q1 trading statement 2017
* Jlt has made a good start to year
* Challenging trading conditions of 2016 in many markets
around world have continued in 2017
* Momentum in specialty seen in prior periods was maintained
* Integration of construction risk partners acquisition is
on track
* Overall us specialty losses due to investment are
anticipated to taper during year
* Employee benefits -anticipation remains that this business
will deliver organic revenue growth in year and make steady
progress towards delivering a 15% trading profit margin for 2018
* Too early to determine full-year impact of foreign
exchange movements on group's results
* Remains confident that organic revenue growth, more in
line with historical rates, will be delivered
