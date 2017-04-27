April 27 Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc

* Q1 trading statement 2017

* Jlt has made a good start to year

* Challenging trading conditions of 2016 in many markets around world have continued in 2017

* Momentum in specialty seen in prior periods was maintained

* Integration of construction risk partners acquisition is on track

* Overall us specialty losses due to investment are anticipated to taper during year

* Employee benefits -anticipation remains that this business will deliver organic revenue growth in year and make steady progress towards delivering a 15% trading profit margin for 2018

* Too early to determine full-year impact of foreign exchange movements on group's results

Remains confident that organic revenue growth, more in line with historical rates, will be delivered