BRIEF-Securities Group board recommends FY cash dividend
* Board recommends FY cash dividend of 5 fils per share Source:(http://bit.ly/2qomCjF) Further company coverage:
March 10 Jrp Group Plc
* Preliminary results for 18 m period end 31/12/16
* Pro forma adjusted operating profit grew 58% in calendar year 2016 to £164m.
* Increase was driven by an 82% growth in new business profit to £124m
* Ifrs statutory profit before tax for 18 months to december 2016 was £199m
* Retirement income sales falling 13%
* Ifrs new business margins increasing from 3.3% to 6.8
* £30m run rate synergies achieved out of £45m 2018 target
* Merger integration delivered run rate savings of £30m by end of 2016, one year ahead of schedule
* We estimate group solvency ii coverage ratio rose to 151% at year-end (h1 2016: 134%)
* Board proposes a 2.4p final dividend, taking calendar year total to 3.5p, a 6% increase
* Our addressable market is growing as pensions companies put broking services in place to give their retiring customers access to open market
* We remain selective in relation to new business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )