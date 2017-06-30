FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Insurer Phoenix appoints Karen Green, Belinda Richards as non-executive directors
June 30, 2017 / 6:13 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Insurer Phoenix appoints Karen Green, Belinda Richards as non-executive directors

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Phoenix Group Holdings

* Board of phoenix group holdings ("phoenix") is pleased to announce appointments of two new non-executive directors, karen green (from 1 july 2017) and belinda richards (from 1 october 2017)

* Karen green is currently chief executive of aspen uk

* Belinda richards held senior executive positions at kpmg, ey, and latterly deloitte from 2000 to 2010 where she was a senior corporate finance partner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

